Liberum Capital Trims Restaurant Group (RTN) Target Price to GBX 350

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 430 ($5.55) to GBX 350 ($4.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 220 ($2.84) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.25 ($4.08).

RTN stock opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.55) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.92).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

