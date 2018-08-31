Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.03

News coverage about Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lifetime Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.3155881511154 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,673. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $243.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). Lifetime Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $148.65 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

