Limoneira (LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Limoneira had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,156,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

