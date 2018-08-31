Linda (LINDA) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Linda has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Linda coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Nanex, Graviex and BitFlip. Linda has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $188,441.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004555 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021070 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00266357 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000452 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004542 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (LINDA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 9,044,369,297 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, YoBit, Graviex, Nanex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

