LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $4,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

LPSN opened at $26.65 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $34,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $33,144.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,976. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

