Livexlive Media (LIVX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIVX opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Livexlive Media has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $62,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,589.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,819 shares of company stock worth $126,700 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,142,000.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

