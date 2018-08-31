Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Increased by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.8% of Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $352.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.02.

NYSE LMT opened at $318.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.52 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

