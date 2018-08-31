LoMoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Million (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. LoMoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $4,008.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoMoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004567 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020697 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00266340 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004542 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LoMoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 327,333,847 coins and its circulating supply is 242,333,847 coins. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

