Loop Capital Boosts Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target to $140.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a $111.08 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a $111.08 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total transaction of $118,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $841,712. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

