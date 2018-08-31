Lorne Waldman Sells 33,687 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) insider Lorne Waldman sold 33,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$92,639.25.

SVM stock opened at C$3.50 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$4.24.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$58.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.57 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.23%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.75 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.