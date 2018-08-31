Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SRC Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 86,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Lynn A. Peterson bought 20,000 shares of SRC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $185,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,232.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of SRC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,335.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $9.24 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

