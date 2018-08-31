LSV Asset Management Acquires 4,700 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 988,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after buying an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 911,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 832,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 49,358 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 744,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,596,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBPX stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBPX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Bruce Briggs sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $105,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

