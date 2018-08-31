LSV Asset Management Buys 4,958 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of Parke Bancorp worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,275.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $23.25 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $226.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.04.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

