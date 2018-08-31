LSV Asset Management Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLRD stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 488.59% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tailored Brands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

TLRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,217.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

