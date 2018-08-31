LSV Asset Management Sells 11,900 Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 50,284 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 73,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,444 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 120.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 155.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CHSP opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CHSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.