Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 36.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.94.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

