Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $140.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

