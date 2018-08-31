Lumentum (LITE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.70.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $219,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,332 shares in the company, valued at $995,200.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,690 shares of company stock worth $670,238. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1,153.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after buying an additional 647,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 152.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Lumentum by 87.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

