Mackay Shields LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 590,101 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 113.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 522,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 309.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELVT opened at $9.39 on Friday. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $412.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Harvison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $25,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $69,350. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 target price on Elevate Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

