Mackay Shields LLC Has $539,000 Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 66.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 629,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $3,924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 189,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $765,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,198,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,122,509.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,129,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,869 in the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSG stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.81. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.20.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

