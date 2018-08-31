Mackay Shields LLC Invests $487,000 in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.12% of RR Donnelley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 78.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,782,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, EVP Kenneth E. O’brien bought 20,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.