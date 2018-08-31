Mackay Shields LLC Sells 61,670 Shares of Echostar Co. (SATS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,670 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at $8,821,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SATS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.80. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $525.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.50 million. Echostar had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 1.71%. research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SATS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Echostar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,151.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

