Mallinckrodt (MNK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The year 2018 is expected to be a transformative year for Mallinckrodt as the company strives to revive its product portfolio/pipeline. The hospital franchise (Inomax and Ofirmev) has gained traction which is positively impacting sales. The company also upped its annul guidance. The Sucampo buyout will diversify the company’s portfolio considering Amitiza’s potential. The company is currently streamlining its business to focus better on its innovative medicines and therapies like terlipressin and StrataGraft. The recent restructuring efforts are encourgaing as the company has been in troubled waters for quite some time now. However, sales of Acthar continue to decline due to the residual impact of patient withdrawal issues thereby adversely impacting the top-line as the drug is the lead product of the company. The CRL for stannsoporfin was disappointing. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.45.

NYSE:MNK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,045. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. The firm had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.15 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,671 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345,385 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,675,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares during the period.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

