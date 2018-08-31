Marscoin (MARS) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Marscoin has a total market capitalization of $148,926.00 and $5.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Marscoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Marscoin

Marscoin (MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is /r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marscoin’s official website is marscoin.org. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

