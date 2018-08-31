Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

