Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

