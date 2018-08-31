Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.94 Million Position in The Providence Service Co. (PRSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of The Providence Service worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 13.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 12.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Providence Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 158,565 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $11,692,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $858.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.70. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $411.79 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

