Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,300 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 25.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 320,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of CMTL opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.75 million, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $49,683.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

