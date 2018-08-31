Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Decreased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $213.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $215.86. The firm has a market cap of $220.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

