Matrix Service Co (MTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Turner sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $302,575.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,829 shares of company stock worth $1,981,614. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 78.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 83.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 71,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,456. The firm has a market cap of $569.86 million, a PE ratio of -2,090.00 and a beta of 0.94. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.