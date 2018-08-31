Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MAT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mattel has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 39.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 18.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 208,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 57.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

