MayTech Global Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 6.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,331,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,320,121,000 after acquiring an additional 615,024 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 35,597,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,533,655,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,970,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,413,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.94.

NYSE:BABA opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

