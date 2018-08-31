MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 15.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 12-month low of $93.70 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $12,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at $26,675,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,600 shares of company stock worth $30,935,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

