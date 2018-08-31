Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Lowered by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 101.6% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 89.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 569,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 269,158 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 96,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,112,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $162.80 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

