Mcdonald’s (MCD) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.57.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,107,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,270,446,000 after buying an additional 412,750 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after buying an additional 139,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,947,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $931,884,000 after buying an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

