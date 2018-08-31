Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,678 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 264,264 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the airline’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.99 to $49.76 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $69.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,914.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $674,941 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

