MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $279,707.00

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,052.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.93 or 0.04069887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.60 or 0.07767309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00895785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01672819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00186253 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.91 or 0.02168908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00043974 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.