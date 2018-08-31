Meet Group (MEET) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.03 on Monday. Meet Group has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.25 million. research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,306,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Whitt sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,775.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,316,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company's applications include MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged that keep mobile daily active users entertained and engaged, and originate untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

