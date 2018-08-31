Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,138 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $189.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.99 and a 52-week high of $190.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

