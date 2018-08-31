Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $328,000 in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) Stock

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

