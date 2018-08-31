Methanex Co. (MX) Director Wade Wiggins Sells 9,900 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Wade Wiggins sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$752,400.00.

TSE MX opened at C$95.43 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$57.31 and a 12-month high of C$99.65.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C$0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Methanex from C$44.64 to C$44.44 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.24.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

