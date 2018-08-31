Michael E. Sneed Sells 29,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,463,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450,637 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,174,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,285,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

