Michaels Companies (MIK) Receives Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

MIK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 234,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,243,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 212,923 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 228,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 452,252 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.