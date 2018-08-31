Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Lessened by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,360,387,000 after buying an additional 590,793 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 16.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,229,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,242,000 after buying an additional 173,446 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,671,000 after buying an additional 107,867 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 54,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $3,154,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529,721 shares in the company, valued at $57,739,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$104.40” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “$105.12” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “$105.12” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “$107.97” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

