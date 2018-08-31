Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Position Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,438 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,796 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 134.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 754,755 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $74,941,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,451,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,698,000 after purchasing an additional 584,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.62 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

