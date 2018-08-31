Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 656 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,325 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Adobe Systems makes up about 2.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $266.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $269.96. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

