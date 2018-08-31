Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 1,790 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $19,403.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,831.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLAB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 5,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,747. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.30 million, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 43.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

