Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mitel Networks were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MITL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mitel Networks by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mitel Networks by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitel Networks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 149,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitel Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitel Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 101,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Todd Abbott sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $26,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Charbonneau sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $51,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,459.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,769 shares of company stock valued at $239,484. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Mitel Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

NASDAQ MITL opened at $10.99 on Friday. Mitel Networks Corp has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Mitel Networks Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

