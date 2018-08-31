Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.13

Press coverage about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group earned a news impact score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7313935736195 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

