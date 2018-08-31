Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,724 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,348.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

